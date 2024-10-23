Former Australian opener David Warner offers to fill Australia’s opening slot against India

New Delhi: Former Australian opener David Warner has revealed that he is ready to reverse his retirement from Test cricket if Australia call on him to fill a vacancy at the top of the batting order for the upcoming series against India. Warner, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year after a distinguished career spanning 112 Tests, said he would even be willing to play in New South Wales’ next Sheffield Shield match to prove his readiness.

Warner made it clear that his offer was serious, denying any suggestion that his comments were made in jest. “I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone,” Warner told Code Sports. “I’m always dead serious. Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.”

The 37-year-old, widely regarded as one of Australia’s greatest openers, retired last summer after scoring 8,786 runs and 26 centuries, including a career-best 335 not out. However, with key players like Cameron Green dealing with injury and Steve Smith returning to the No. 4 spot after a brief opening stint, Warner believes Australia may need to revisit their opening options.

“I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. But my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that,” Warner said, adding that he had cheekily messaged both Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey about the situation. “I’ve spoken to Torch (McDonald) and his answer back to me was, ‘you retired,’” Warner laughed. “I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying, ‘can you come back?’”

Warner also offered his thoughts on how Australia could restructure their batting lineup. He suggested that the team might not need a traditional opener to fill the spot he vacated. Instead, Warner floated the idea of Marnus Labuschagne, Australia’s current No. 3, stepping up to open the batting. (IANS)

