Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine appointed head coach of Prime Minister’s XI

Melbourne: Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been appointed as the head coach of the Prime Minister’s XI for an upcoming fixture against India, scheduled for November 30 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. “Cricket Australia is pleased to announce the Prime Minister’s XI coaches ahead of its clash against India later this month. Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been named as head coach, with @CricketACT coaches Erin Osborne and Justin McNally named as assistant coaches,” Cricket Australia posted on ‘X’, marking Paine’s first high-profile coaching role since retiring as a player.

Paine, who led Australia from 2018 to 2021, stepped up as captain in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa that engulfed Australian cricket in 2018, bringing stability and integrity to the squad during a challenging period. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter brings years of international experience and a deep understanding of the game to the role.

Reflecting on his appointment, Paine shared his excitement about the opportunity. “I think for a young coach like myself, any chance to lead a team is a great opportunity. It will be good fun,” Paine told Cricket ACT. IANS

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine laughs off Warner’s return, backs Inglis to open with Usman Khawaja

Also Watch: