Former captain Harry Maguire extends Manchester United stay

Manchester: Former captain Harry Maguire has extended his stay at Old Trafford as the 33-year-old central defender has signed a new contract with English club Manchester United on Tuesday.

The new contract will extend his stay at the club for one year, with the option to extend for a further year. The development came at a time when Maguire’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City with a world record transfer fee of 80 million Euros for a defender.

Since his inception, he has made 266 appearances for the club and also won the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup with the team. IANS

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