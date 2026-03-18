Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Retires at 39

NEW DELHI: Former Manchester United and Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero announced his retirement from football at the age of 39. Having made his senior debut in 2007, Romero played for several clubs in Europe, most prominently with Manchester United, and helped Argentina reach the FIFA World Cup final in 2014.

With La Albiceleste, Romero won the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2007 and secured the Olympic gold medal a year later, alongside Lionel Messi.

He joined United in 2015 as the second-choice goalkeeper to David de Gea, quickly establishing himself as a reliable back-up option.

With De Gea injured, Romero stepped in to become the go-to option for Cup competitions and inspired the Red Devils to the UEFA Europa League title in the 2016-17 season.

He won four trophies with the Premier League side — the FA Cup, FA Community Shield, League Cup and the Europa League.

With Argentina, he made his senior debut under legend Diego Maradona, and represented the country 96 times — the most by an Argentine goalkeeper. Agencies

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