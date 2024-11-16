Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai: Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scheduled from November 23 to December 5. Meanwhile, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande is on the road to recovery after undergoing ankle surgery. The 29-year-old, who shone in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings and played a key role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy success earlier this year, is expected to rejoin the team in the second leg of the Ranji Trophy starting January 23.

Deshpande’s return will provide a boost to Mumbai’s pace attack, which aims to field a formidable lineup which includes Shardul Thakur, Juned and Mohit.

“Ajinkya will be leading our side in the SMAT. He has been leading the side well, and we got results in the Irani Cup as well as the ongoing Ranji season. Tushar is recovering at the NCA in Bengaluru and will return for the second leg of the Ranji Trophy, which is crucial for us. We are sticking to our core players to ensure maximum strength with Tushar, Shardul, Juned, and Mohit,” the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told IANS. IANS

Also Read: Maharashtra Cabinet approves plot to Ajinkya Rahane for cricket academy

Also Watch: