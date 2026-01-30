Former India Hockey Coach Michael Nobbs Dies at 72

Sydney: Former Australian hockey star and an ex-coach of the Indian hockey team, Michael Nobbs, passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness. He was 72.

Nobbs was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s team in 2011, a period when Indian hockey was going through a lean patch after failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Under his guidance, India showed promise in the Olympic qualifiers and earned a place at the 2012 London Games. However, the team finished last at the Olympics, a result that eventually led to his departure from the role.

Despite the disappointing outcome in London, during his short tenure from June 2011 to July 2013, Nobbs played a key role in rebuilding Indian hockey during a challenging phase and worked closely with players to improve fitness standards and professional discipline. Apart from India, he also served as head coach of the Japanese men’s hockey team.

Hockey Australia paid tribute to the former international with a heartfelt message.

“Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends, former teammates, players, and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey. He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport,” Hockey Australia said in a statement. IANS

