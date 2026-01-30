Santosh Trophy: Assam face West Bengal today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on West Bengal in a crucial Group A league match of the Santosh Trophy at Dhakuakhana on Friday.

A victory in this match will help Assam to earn direct entry to the quarterfinals of the championship. Assam have played four matches so far and are currently placed fourth in the Group A points table with five points.

West Bengal, on the other hand, have already secured qualification for the quarterfinals. They sit at the top of the group with 10 points from four matches and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

