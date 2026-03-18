Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins set to miss early IPL 2026 matches

NEW DELHI: Australian quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will miss the start of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League as they continue their rehabilitation programmes, according to a report by Code Sports.

Hazlewood, who represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is recovering from persistent hamstring and Achilles tendon issues. The right-arm pacer is expected to miss at least the defending champion’s first two matches. Hazlewood has not played competitive cricket since New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield defeat to Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground nearly five months ago.

RCB had secured his services for Rs. 12.5 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, and the investment paid rich dividends. Hazlewood claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.54 and an economy rate of 8.77, playing a key role in the franchise’s maiden title triumph.

Meanwhile, Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is recovering from a back injury and is set to miss the side’s opening fixture against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. With his return timeline uncertain, Ishan Kishan is likely to lead SRH in the early phase of the tournament. Cummins has featured in 72 IPL matches, taking 79 wickets. Across the last two seasons with SRH, he has picked up 34 wickets in 30 games. Agencies

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