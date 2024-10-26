Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies at 35

New Delhi: Former Morocco and Marseille midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada died at the age of 35, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said.

Barrada has made 26 international appearances for his country, including playing at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, before he retired from football in 2021. “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Berrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family, on this great loss,” it said in statement. IANS

