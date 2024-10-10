Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announce tentative dates for National Games

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced that the 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025 (subject to approval of IOA’s General Assembly, which is scheduled for October 25). The Games will feature competitions in 38 sports (subject to approval of General Assembly of the IOA), with over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches expected to participate. IANS

