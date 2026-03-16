Formula 1 Cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Amid Middle East Conflict

Shanghai: Formula 1 has canceled next month’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, leaving the 2026 season with a reduced 22-race calendar and a lengthy spring break. The sport confirmed Sunday that the races in Sakhir on April 12 and Jeddah on April 19 will not take place because of security concerns and logistical constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The decision comes after weeks of uncertainty following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, triggering a wider regional conflict that has disrupted travel and raised security risks.

Several countries in the region closed their airspace in the aftermath of the strikes. IANS

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