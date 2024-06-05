Formula 1: Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull Racing until 2026

NEW DELHI: Sergio Perez will stay with Red Bull Racing until 2026, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday. The Mexican signed a two-year extension to his existing contract since joining the side at the end of 2020. Perez had his most successful seasons in Formula 1 after finishing in second place in the Drivers’ Championship in the 2023 season. It was the first one-two finish that the Salzburg-based side had achieved.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track,” said Perez.

“I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years.” Agencies

