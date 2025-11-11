Fourth T20I Abandoned Due to Rain, Series Favors New Zealand

Nelson: The fourth T20I between New Zealand and the West Indies has been washed out just 39 balls into the game due to persistent rain at Saxton Oval. With the washout, the five-match series remained in favour of New Zealand with a game to go. The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead. In the first match, they almost pulled off a heist but fell short by 7 runs. The next two matches saw Kyle Jamieson defend 15 and 11 runs, respectively, in the final over. The hosts won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first. While the toss and start of play happened on time, rain first interrupted the game in the fifth over when the West Indies were 30 for no loss.

West Indies can level the series in the fifth and final game in Dunedin on Thursday; on the other hand, New Zealand can win it 3-1. IANS

