France Gearing Up for Morocco Test as World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown Looms

BOSTON: France gave fans a glimpse of the relaxed mood inside their camp ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, with captain Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele sharing a warm embrace during training. The pictures, posted on the France team’s official X account, quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because they came amid persistent rumours of tension between the Paris Saint-Germain teammates.

France are going into the last-eight clash chasing a third successive World Cup semi-final appearance. Didier Deschamps’ men had won all five of their matches in the competition so far, finishing top of Group I before they defeated Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.

The Round of 16 victory over Paraguay was anything but straightforward, with Mbappe converting the decisive penalty after youngster Desire Doue won the spot-kick with an electric burst into the penalty area.

France have scored 13 goals in the tournament, with Mbappe, Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola forming one of the most feared attacking combinations in the competition.

Thursday’s match will also be a landmark occasion for Deschamps. The French coach is set to take charge of his 25th World Cup match, drawing level with Helmut Schon for the most matches managed at the tournament.

Morocco, however, have arrived with history on their minds.They have never beaten France in six previous meetings. Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi’s side finished runners-up in Group C before eliminating the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and defeating co-hosts Canada 3-1 to reach round of eight.(Agencies)

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