French President Macron Meets National Team Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron met the French national football team before their departure to the United States for the FIFA World Cup, and also met the country’s women’s football team. The official handle of the French Football Federation posted on X, “French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited the country’s national football team ahead of their departure for the World Cup. France are one of the favourites going into the competition. This will be the final major tournament for head coach Didier Deschamps, after 14 years in charge of the national team.” France is part of Group I in the tournament alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway and will be starting their campaign against Senegal from June 16 in New Jersey. (IANS)

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