Messi’s Brace Takes Inter Miami CF To Leagues Cup Final With Comeback Win Over Orlando City

Fort Lauderdale: A brace by captain Lionel Messi and another strike from midfielder Telasco Segovia spurred Inter Miami to the thrilling comeback 3-1 victory over rivals Orlando City SC to advance to the Leagues Cup final at Chase Stadium.

Additionally, as one of the Leagues Cup finalists, Inter Miami also secured its spot for the 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

With his start, midfielder Sergio Busquets made history as he became just the fifth player to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Goalkeeper Ustari came up big with an early key intervention in the ninth minute, showing quick reflexes to deny the shot from Orlando’s Martín Ojeda from inside the box, Inter Miami reports. Suarez had the closest look for Inter Miami in the 31st minute, with a left-footed curler from the right side of the box that was just wide of the far post.

Orlando City took the lead before the half with a goal from Marco Pasalic in the first minute of added time. The visitors conceded a penalty in the 75th minute, with defender David Brekalo being sent off on the play. Messi subsequently stepped up and converted from the penalty spot to equalise for Inter Miami in the 77th minute.

Messi secured the comeback in the 88th in a moment of brilliance. captain collected the ball and combined with Alba with a quick give and go to enter the box, before finding the back of the net with a grounded finish to the far post. The goal was the second for Messi in this Leagues Cup 2025, taking his tally to 17 goal contributions for Inter Miami in his last nine appearances across all competitions.

Second-half substitute Segovia rounded out the result in the first minute of added time with a sublime chip over the keeper off of an assist from Suárez. The goal was the third for Segovia in the competition.

The 3-1 scoreline then held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to advance to the final and have the chance to claim a second Leagues Cup title after claiming winners’ honours in 2023. Inter Miami will take on Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup 2025 final on August 31. (IANS)

