From Appearances to Goals: All FIFA World Cup Records Messi Owns and Chases

New Delhi: When it comes to the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi isn’t just playing the game; he is rewriting its history. From his early days as a teenage prodigy in 2006 to his historic, record-shattering campaign at the 2026 edition, the Argentine icon has consistently redefined what is possible on football's grandest stage.

Today, Messi's statistical footprint with La Albiceleste (nickname of the Argentina national football team) is staggering: 200 matches, 117 goals, 61 assists, and four major international titles. Alongside his legendary 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, his trophy cabinet includes back-to-back Copa América titles (2021, 2024) and the 2022 Finalissima trophy.

Messi's most notable achievement in the World Cup:

l In Argentina's opening match against Algeria, Messi reached a monumental 200 appearances for his national team.

l With a spectacular hat-trick against Algeria, Messi also equalled Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals in World Cup history (16), surpassing Brazilian legend Ronaldo (15) to become the highest-scoring South American at the global showpiece.

l At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi has become the oldest hat-trick scorer in World Cup history. He broke the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a treble against Spain in 2018.

l Messi is the first footballer in history to play in six editions of the FIFA World Cup.

l He holds the record for the most World Cup appearances as captain (20), leading Mexico's Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16). Messi also holds the record for the longest span between a player's first and most recent World Cup goals, spanning exactly 20 years.

l With 16 goals, Messi leads Argentina's all-time World Cup scoring charts, followed by Gabriel Batistuta (10), Diego Maradona (8), Guillermo Stábile (8), Mario Kempes (6), and Gonzalo Higuaín (5).

l He remains the only player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final of a single World Cup edition (achieved in Qatar 2022).

l The Argentine great is the only player to have won the prestigious adidas Golden Ball twice, picking up the tournament's MVP award at Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022. (IANS)

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