From Baby in a Tub to World Cup Final: The 2007 Messi-Yamal Photo Comes Full Circle

New Jersey: In 2007, a charity photoshoot took place at Camp Nou in which Lionel Messi posed with a six-month-old baby inside a plastic tub. The baby is now a fan-favourite for La Roja. His name, Lamine Yamal. The 19-year-old will now go head-to-head against Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium.

According to Yamal, playing against Messi and Argentina in a final was one of his wishes before the tournament. The 2007 picture had been privately preserved by Yamal’s father for years.

The Barcelona attacker has already scored seven goals and 13 assists in his burgeoning international career, including one in the ongoing edition. He will be hoping to help Spain win its second title.

Messi, on the other hand, will be looking to win his second consecutive World Cup title and is currently the leading scorer in the competition with eight goals.

The 2007 picture was taken for a UNICEF and Barca Foundation calendar shoot and the long-forgotten photo resurfaced again after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text “the beginning of two legends.”

This will be the first time when Messi and Yamal will face each other as rival players in an international match.

Joan Monfort, 56, the photographer, had no idea it was Yamal in those photos from 2007 until a friend messaged him as they started trending online. He has had a long career as a sports photographer since 1991, following Barcelona around the world, but said has never experienced this level of excitement around any of his photos.

Messi was 20 at the time the photos were taken. Yamal is making his own mark on Barca in the post-Messi era at Camp Nou. Since making his debut aged 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, he has won three LaLiga titles to go with his European Championship success two years ago. Agencies

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