Fulham sign Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley on five-year deal

London: Fulham have signed Norway midfielder Sander Berge on a five-year deal from English second-tier club Burnley.

As per local media reports, Fulham had agreed to pay around 20 million pounds (26.24 million Euros) plus add-ons for the 26-year-old, who will bolster their midfield after the departure of Jao Palhinha, who shifted his base to Munich.

“It feels fantastic. It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great,” Berge said in a statement.

“Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I’ve played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it’s fantastic how they play, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1. The DNA of the Club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed, and play nice football, and I think that suits me,” he added.

Berge joined Burnley from Sheffield United in 2023 and played 37 games last season. In the ongoing season, he was left out of both of the Clarets’ Championship fixtures so far. The midfielder has also featured 46 times for Norway and scored one goal. IANS

