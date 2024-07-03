Euro 2024: ‘I’ll always give my best for this shirt...’, says Cristiano Ronaldo after penalty miss

Frankfurt: Portugal pulled through in their Round of 1 matchup vs Slovenia. The game remained goalless after 120 minutes and it was Diogo Costa who proved to be the hero as the goalkeeper saved three penalties in the shootouts.

Despite the win, a lot of the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Euros top goalscorer of all-time failed to convert a penalty in the 105th minute of the game and missed the chance to give his side the victory.

“This will be my last Euro, of course. But I’m not moved by this, I’m moved by enthusiasm. I was sorry for the fans. I’ll always give my best for this shirt, whether I miss it or not. And I’ll do this my whole life. You have to take responsibility,” said Ronaldo in the post-game conference.

Following the penalty miss, Ronaldo was seen crying, breaking the hearts of many football fans around the world. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner later went on to turn his disappointment into a smile as he scored a penalty during the shootouts.

“I could have given the national team the advantage, but I didn’t manage it, Oblak saved. I didn’t miss once during the year, when I needed it most Oblak saved.It’s a feeling of sadness and joy at the same time, but the most important thing is the progress, the team deserved it,” added the all-time top scorer of the Euros.

Portugal’s win has set up a firecracker bracket in the European Championship. The 2016 winners will take on France in the quarterfinals of the tournament and the winner of the match-up will be facing the winner of the match between Spain and Germany.

“Slovenia spent almost the entire time defending, the team deserves congratulations, especially our goalkeeper who made three good saves. Even the strongest people have their days, I was down and I was sad because the team needed me,” Ronaldo concluded. IANS

