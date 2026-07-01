Gabriel Martinelli hails Ancelotti’s calm as Brazil fight back to beat Japan in World Cup thriller

Houston: Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli credited head coach Carlo Ancelotti for keeping the team composed during their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Japan in the Round of 32, saying the Italian’s calmness gave the players belief that they would find a way back into the contest.

“Ancelotti is a surreal guy; at half-time, he gave us confidence. He told us that we would score and come back. It didn’t matter when the goal would be scored. We sensed his calmness. It relaxed us,” Martinelli told FIFA.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti, taking charge of his first FIFA World Cup knockout match with Brazil, urged his players to remain patient despite Japan’s disciplined defensive display.

“We didn’t lose patience. Things were already going well in the first half. In the second half, we put more crosses into the box. Japan aren’t an easy opponent; they’re well-organised and very intense,” Ancelotti said. IANS

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