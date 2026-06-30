Mandaviya Felicitates Historic Indian Men's Volleyball Team After Maiden Asian Bronze

Gandhinagar: India’s historic maiden bronze medal at the Men’s Volleyball Cup received official recognition on Monday as Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the national team following its landmark campaign on home soil, a performance that also propelled India 18 places up the FIVB world rankings to No. 42.

The Indian contingent, led by captain Jerome Vinith Charles and coached by Serbia’s Dragan Mihailovic, met the Sports Minister in Gandhinagar after scripting the country’s best-ever finish in the continental championship. India remained unbeaten through the pool stage before defeating Bahrain 3-1 in the bronze-medal playoff to secure its first podium finish in the tournament’s history. IANS

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