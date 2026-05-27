Gael Monfils’ Emotional Farewell: French Star Ends Roland Garros Journey After First-Round Loss

Paris: Gael Monfils fell short to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the first round of the French Open. The 2008 semi-finalist’s defeat was his final match at Roland Garros.

The 39-year-old former top 10 player fell short of completing another pulsating comeback in his favourite playground against Gaston 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier, bringing the curtain down on his 19th career appearance at his home Grand Slam event.

Monfils finished his Roland Garros career with a 40-18 record, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. The Frenchman’s best result on the terre battue came in 2008, when he reached the semi-finals and fell to Roger Federer in four sets. In addition, Monfils also reached three quarter-finals at his home Slam. With peers and legends including Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean, Paul-Henri Mathieu and Yannick Noah watching on, the 2008 semifinalist was listless across the first two sets, until he found the special spark that only comes on Chatrier. IANS

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