German legend Philipp Lahm picks France as favorites to win 2024 Euros

New Delhi: German footballing legend Philipp Lahm has picked France as the favorites to win the 2024 Euros, terming the current squad "well-equipped and full of gifted talents."

Lahm, who is the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament director, is excited to see how his team fares in their first tournament as hosts since the 2006 World Cup. He went on to praise head coach Julian Nagelsmann and director of football Ruud Voller.

"They have got a remarkably well-equipped squad full of gifted talents," said the former Bayern Munich defender to Xinhua. "Voller is an identification figure for all fans and a people' catcher," said Lahm as he went on to describe Nagelsmann as "a young talented coach" having found a tactical approach the recently struggling national team "is getting along with perfectly."

Lahm was the captain of Germany during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the last time the team won a major trophy. He believes the most challenging part of an international tournament is "to get the power on the pitch as a team over the entire tournament."

"The Qatar World Cup delivered several examples of teams performing beyond expectations such as Morocco. Argentina lost their first group encounter but fought back and everyone in the team was willing to provide his best for the benefit of the team," added the former wing-back.

"The Euro is a great opportunity to bring people together, especially in times like this as we need optimism to create a promising future for all," concluded the 40 year old. IANS

