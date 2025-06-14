Filippo Inzaghi leaves Pisa after historic Serie A promotion

MILAN: Filippo Inzaghi has left Pisa weeks after guiding it to a historic promotion to Serie A, the club announced on Friday.

In a statement, Pisa said it had “terminated with mutual consent” Inzaghi’s contract, which had another two years to run. The 51-year-old former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus striker is set to stay in the second tier with Palermo.

Italian media reported that Palermo has paid Pisa nearly a million euros to take Inzaghi as the Sicilians, owned by the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City, attempt their own return to Serie A.

Pisa finished second in Serie B under Inzaghi and gained promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 34 years.

The Tuscan club, whose Arena Garibaldi stadium is in the shadow of the famous leaning tower of Pisa, moved up to Serie A with play-off winner Cremonese and division winner Sassuolo.

Cremonese also announced on Friday that coach Giovanni Stroppa will leave when his contract expires at the end of June and will not lead the team in Serie A.

Alberto Gilardino, who, like Inzaghi, won the 2006 World Cup as a player with Italy, is among the candidates to take charge of Pisa, as is Marco Giampaolo following his sacking from Lecce this week.

A dozen teams in Serie A have now made changes in the dugout, including giants Inter Milan and AC Milan, less than three weeks after the end of the most recent league campaign. Agencies

