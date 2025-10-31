‘Getting better every passing day’: Iyer shares first message since injury

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers for their support during his recovery from a serious injury, sharing a message on social media on Thursday.

The Indian batter sustained an injury to his rib cage while executing a brilliant catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and was later admitted there to the ICU.

The 30-year-old posted a message on his social media, thanking his fans and supporters for the well wishes.

Mentioning that he was improving, Iyer wrote, “I’m currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

