Ghana end 37-month AFCON qualifying winless run with 2-0 victory over Somalia

NEW DELHI: Four-time champion Ghana ended a 37-month winless run in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by beating minnows Somalia 2-0 in Essipong on Thursday night.

Defender Adjei Adjetey from German second-tier club VfL Wolfsburg scored his first goal for the Black Stars in the second minute of first half added time.

Turkey-based Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the lead on 62 minutes to seal a first victory in Group C for Ghana after losses to the Ivory Coast and the Gambia two months ago.

Later, Ivory Coast beat Gambia 2-1 in Bouake to top the table with nine points after three rounds. Gambia has six, Ghana three and Somalia none. Agencies

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