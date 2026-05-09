Global Chess League Season 4 Returns to India as FIDE Confirms Host Nation

New Delhi: The Global Chess League (GCL) and FIDE on Friday announced that season 4 will take place in India, a country where chess is not just played, but lived, followed, and celebrated like never before, with the host city to be announced in the coming days.

The last edition of the Global Chess League took place in Mumbai in December 2025. Alpine SG Pipers won the title after a strong campaign. Since it started, the league has aimed to change the game with a fast-paced franchise-based format. It features rapid matches and mixed-gender teams, hoping to make chess a popular spectator sport worldwide. IANS

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