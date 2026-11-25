A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Global Football Club, Gossaigaon advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the 78th Independence Day Cup Prize Money Football Tournament with a hard-fought win at the Nurul Amin Stadium here on Tuesday. In the first-round match Global defeated Lintiziam Football Club of Nongpoh, Meghalaya by a solitary goal. Both teams played attacking football from the start and kept each other’s defence under pressure. The deadlock was broken in the 43rd minute. Captain Kamala Daimary sent a fine pass from the right wing, which Iyap Rabha controlled beautifully inside the box and fired a powerful shot to give Global a 1-0 lead. Leading 1-0 at half-time, Global dominated the second half and created four to five easy chances but failed to convert due to wayward shooting. Meghalaya side tried short passes but could not break Global’s defence.

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