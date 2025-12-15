Goal Fest Marks 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League witnessed two high-scoring encounters on Sunday.

In the opening match of the day, DBI defeated Pride East Mavericks 5-2. The contest began on an even note, with Bishnu Rabha giving DBI an early lead in the 11th minute. Pride East Mavericks responded through Warjit Ali in the 19th minute and went ahead just before halftime when L. Prosonanda found the back of the net in the 41st minute.

However, DBI staged a strong comeback in the second half, scoring four goals through Fairming Suting, Bikash Deka, L. Syiemlieh, and Donald Diengdho to seal a convincing victory.

The second match produced an eight-goal thriller as FC Green Valley outclassed NFRSA 6-2. Green Valley dominated proceedings from the outset and took a 2-0 lead at the lemon break. They added four more goals in the second half to complete the rout.

N. Pritam Singh starred for FC Green Valley with a brilliant hat-trick, while S. Haokip, K. Phalgun Singh, and N. Henery Singh contributed one goal each. Sibra Narzary and Sudir Laitonjam scored the consolation goals for NFRSA.

