I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future: Lionel Messi

Messi scored a hat trick against Bolivia, which was his 10th for La Albiceleste,

ties him with Portugal’s Ronaldo for most career hat tricks in international football.

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi’s sensational show spurred Argentina to return to winning ways in FIFA World Cup 26 qualifying. The 37-year-old registered his 10th international hat-trick and two assists as they crushed Bolivia 6-0.

Messi produced a performance for the ages for La Albiceleste, who had taken only one point from their previous two outings. His canny, near-post finish caught goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra off guard, while his two solo goals erupted El Monumental.

Argentina now have 22 points from 10 run-outs and are close to participating at a 14th World Cup in a row.

Following Argentina’s triumph at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium, the 2022 World Cup winner expressed his desire to cherish every moment with the national team and acknowledged the impending end of his playing career.

“It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home,” Messi said after the game.

When asked about his future and whether he’d help Argentina defend its title at the 2026 World Cup, the 37-year-old gave a candid answer.

“I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future. I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games,” the Inter Miami forward explained.

It was the first time Messi registered multiple goals and assists in a single game for Argentina in a while. The hat-trick, which was his 10th for the national team, ties him with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for most career trebles in international football. The Argentine is also the second highest goalscorer in men’s international football with 112 goals.

“It’s a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

“I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team],” he concluded.

Argentina stayed three points clear of second-placed Colombia, who thrashed rock-bottom Chile 4-0. Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez were excellent for Los Cafeteros, while 20-year-old sensation Jhon Duran rose from the bench to hike his hype.

Colombia strode towards a global-finals return by dominating and downing La Roja. James Rodriguez and Luiz Diaz shimmered for Nestor Lorenzo’s team, while 20-year-old sensation Duran made a big impression after coming on at half-time.

Davinson Sanchez got the ball rolling in Barranquilla, unwittingly deflecting home a Jhon Lucimi header. Diaz made it two after Rodriguez capitalised upon some dreadful defending to tee him up, before Duran’s emphatic finish and a late fourth from Luis Sinisterra completed a one-sided victory.

The result moved Colombia level on points with section leaders Argentina – at least temporarily – and left Chile bottom, with only five points from 10 games, and winless in seven qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Brazil beat Peru 4-0 at the Mane Garrincha Stadium. Raphinha (2), Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique scored the team’s goals.

Igor Jesus looked the part, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Savinho dazzled behind him, and substitutes Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique got on the scoresheet.

Brazil, low on confidence and without Vinicius Junior, looked in trouble going into the October preliminaries. They’re now four points clear of seventh-placed Bolivia. Brazil moved level on points with third-placed Uruguay. They will play again in November. First, against Venezuela, away from home. Then, they will face Uruguay, in Salvador. Agencies

