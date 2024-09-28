Golf: Women’s Indian Open to begin from October 24 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram

New Delhi: India’s premier women’s golf tournament, Women’s Indian Open, with a prize pool of USD 4,00,000 is scheduled to take place from October 24 to 27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

This year’s tournament will showcase a star-studded line-up, including seven winners from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) season, alongside other top international players.

The tournament, founded in 2007, will also see a strong challenge from Indian players aiming to build on their impressive performance in the 2023 edition, where three Indian golfers finished in the top 10. The notable players who have already been confirmed include three former champions: Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017), and Caroline Hedwall (2011). Additionally, winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons are expected to join, alongside India’s top players.

The list of past champions includes legendary names such as Laura Davies and Yani Tseng, the winner of the inaugural event in 2007, who later became World No. 1.

Other prominent names competing in the Women’s Indian Open 2024 include a talented trio from England: Annabel Dimmock (KPMG Women’s Irish Open champion), Alice Hewson (VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open winner), and Amy Taylor (Ladies Italian Open victor). Also joining the field are Perrine Delacour from France (Dormy Open Helsingborg), Belgium’s Manon De Roey (Investec SA Women’s Open champion), Swiss player Chiara Tamburlini (Joburg Ladies Open winner), and Shannon Tan from Singapore (Magical Kenya Ladies Open champion).

Kavita Singh, president, Women’s Golf Association of India, said, “Each successive year just gets better! While our girls continue to shine overseas, several of them featuring in the Top 10 and even recording podium finishes, the news back home is equally encouraging. The domestic Tour continues to grow and flourish, with many more girls now attracted to the Sport. The new crop of girls is extremely talented and hungry for success. The improvement in their focus and technique is clearly visible and augurs well for their future as they get ready to compete on the international stage.”

Alexandra Armas, CEO, Ladies European Tour, said, “The Women’s Indian Open has become a staple on the LET schedule and is an event our players continue to look forward to year on year. We can’t wait to return to DLF G&CC, a top-quality venue which earlier this year received the ‘Best Course Conditions’ accolade at the inaugural Ladies European Tour Awards.”

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Women’s Indian Open is not only India’s flagship event but a key part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar. We are proud to witness the tournament’s global reputation grow with each edition. We applaud the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) for their exceptional work in promoting women’s golf in India and are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with LET.” IANS

