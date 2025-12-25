Gordon returns to international cricket with Scotland, ends time with England

Edinburgh: Kirstie Gordon, the captain of Nottinghamshire’s Blaze team in English domestic women’s cricket, has decided to return to international cricket with Scotland, over six years after her last appearance for England.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner, who was born in Huntly, began her international career with Scotland at just 14 years old. However, in 2018, she chose to focus on a full-time cricket career within the English domestic system.

During her time with England, Gordon earned selection for the 2018 T20 World Cup and played in a one-off Test against Australia in 2019.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind in the last couple of years to return to Scotland, and it has helped having Craig Wallace (Scotland head coach) in my ear! He’s been on the phone a few times and I feel like I’ve really connected with him and his vision for the team. If you couple that with the chance to play again with two of my best mates in Kathryn (Bryce) and Sarah (Bryce), it feels like it’s the right moment to come home,” Gordon said in a Cricket Scotland statement.

“I made my Scotland debut very young, and I was fortunate to go to the first global qualifiers in Thailand in 2015, so I had some awesome experiences with Scotland at that time, but I was really keen to try and take my cricketing career as far as I could. Going to Loughborough for university, the opportunities and avenues to play at a higher level really opened up from there. I eventually decided to stop my Scotland career and become a local player in order to play for Loughborough Lightning.

“I guess I did that while not really knowing what the prospects were, but I then was selected for England at the World Cup in the West Indies. It was probably always on my radar that I wanted to play at the highest level, so I absolutely loved it, and I’m really grateful for those opportunities,” she added.

Between 2012 and 2017, Gordon represented Scotland in 60 international matches before switching to England. Now, after recovering from a back injury, she plans to be ready for the start of the 2026 domestic season and will be available for future Scotland selections. IANS

