Governor KT Parnaik, Mansukh L Mandaviya discuss promotion of sports in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik on Wednesday met Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya at New Delhi. The duo discussed the promotion of sports and capacity building to broaden participation, achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, financial assistance for sportspersons, and development of infrastructure.

Highlighting the achievements of prominent sports persons from the state like cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yukar Sibi, shuttler Laa Talar, Taekwondo player Rupa Beyor and Everester Kabak Yano, the governor emphasized the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the state, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

Parnaik remarked that Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel.

An advocate of sports medicine, the governor urged the Union Minister to ensure the provision of cutting-edge advancements in biomechanics, sports sciences, sports psychology, and recovery techniques.

He said these tools were essential for helping athletes reach global standards in performance.

Parnaik also called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to promote excellence in games and sports.

On his part, Mandaviya assured to provide assistance to Everester Kabak Yano, as well as financial assistance for a cricket stadium. He was appreciative of the need for sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and coaching our aspiring teams.

Acknowledging the sporting potential in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister assured the governor for more administrative and infrastructure support for the state and its sportspersons, the statement added.

