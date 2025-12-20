Guardiola dismisses Manchester City exit talk ahead of West Ham clash

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dismissed speculation over his future at the club, insisting contract talks are not on the agenda despite rumours he could leave at the end of the season, but added his side was not yet good enough to win the title.

While Guardiola’s team, which hosts lowly West Ham United on Saturday, could overtake Arsenal for top spot in the Premier League this weekend, the Spaniard’s job status was the hot topic at his pre-game press conference on Friday.

“I always get asked this question, so sooner or later I will quit Manchester City,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I have 18 months, so I’m so happy with the development of the team. That question is there every single season at some point. Whatever is going to happen will happen.

“They are not discussions. End of the subject. I will not be here forever. What is going to happen will happen. The club must be prepared but that subject is not on the table right now.”

Reports linked Enzo Maresca as a potential successor, although the Chelsea manager dismissed them earlier on Friday.

When pressed again on whether he will be at City next season, an annoyed Guardiola said: “I answered that question two questions before. I am here. What’s going to happen, who knows?

“Even if I have 10-year contract or six months, football changes a lot. Now I am focusing on West Ham and then golf after a few days with my dad and that is all.”

While second-placed City only trails leader Arsenal by two points in the table, Guardiola does not believe his team is at the standard needed to win the league title.

“We have results but a lot of things we have to do better. It helps for the fact that the mentality and commitment are incredible,” he said. “We are not at the level required to win the title.” Agencies

