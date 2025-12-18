League Cup: Chelsea edge past third-tier Cardiff to reach semifinals

LONDON: Chelsea booked its place in the League Cup semifinals with a 3-1 win at third-tier Cardiff City on Tuesday where the Premier League side needed goals from substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto to put away the courageous Welsh club.

The host was the only non-Premier League side left in the competition but it more than held its own against the Club World Cup winner who was forced to turn to its bench to overcome the League One leader.

Cardiff was the better side in the opening half, enjoying plenty of possession early on and came closest to scoring through a deflected cross from Isaak Davies which forced Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen into a reaction save at his near post.

Chelsea, lacking urgency, struggled to get in behind Cardiff who was very disciplined without the ball, and the boisterous crowd inside the sold-out Cardiff City Stadium cheered every challenge and clearance from the home side.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca named an entirely changed starting 11 from the side which beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, and after an underwhelming opening half he sent on Joao Pedro and Garnacho for the second half.

Garnacho had the first chance after the break with Cardiff keeper Nathan Trott making a fine save from the close-range effort but the substitute opened the scoring in the 57th minute with Chelsea capitalising on a poor pass out from the back.

Facundo Buonanotte gathered possession, drove forward into the area and fed Garnacho who slipped his shot past Trott. Chelsea went looking for the killer second goal and Trott tipped over a Buonanotte strike from distance.

The game looked to be slipping away from Cardiff before David Turnbull got on the end of Perry Ng’s floated cross into the box to steer his header beyond Jorgensen with 15 minutes left.

Trott dived bravely at Pedro’s feet to deny the Chelsea man a tap-in, but the visitor retook the lead with eight minutes remaining when Neto’s shot took a deflection on its way past the Cardiff keeper and Garnacho netted his second in added time.

Manchester City host Brentford and Newcastle United welcomes Fulham in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, with Arsenal and Crystal Palace contesting the final game of the round next Tuesday. Agencies

