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Guo Hanyu, Kristina Mladenovic clinch Wimbledon 2026 women’s doubles title

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic win the Wimbledon 2026 women's doubles title, defeating Dabrowski and Stefani in straight sets.
Guo Hanyu, Kristina Mladenovic
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 LONDON: China’s Guo Hanyu and France’s Kristina Mladenovic won the Wimbledon 2026 women’s doubles title together after beating second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in Sunday’s final. The 10th seeds controlled the opening set before holding their nerve in a tighter second, sealing victory in straight sets.

It was Guo’s first Grand Slam title and Mladenovic’s first women’s doubles crown at Wimbledon, 12 years after she finished runner-up at the All England Club.

The Frenchwoman added a seventh women’s doubles major to her collection, while Dabrowski and Stefani fell short after reaching the final without dropping a set. Agencies

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Kristina Mladenovic
Guo Hanyu
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