Guo Hanyu, Kristina Mladenovic clinch Wimbledon 2026 women’s doubles title

LONDON: China’s Guo Hanyu and France’s Kristina Mladenovic won the Wimbledon 2026 women’s doubles title together after beating second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in Sunday’s final. The 10th seeds controlled the opening set before holding their nerve in a tighter second, sealing victory in straight sets.

It was Guo’s first Grand Slam title and Mladenovic’s first women’s doubles crown at Wimbledon, 12 years after she finished runner-up at the All England Club.

The Frenchwoman added a seventh women’s doubles major to her collection, while Dabrowski and Stefani fell short after reaching the final without dropping a set. Agencies

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