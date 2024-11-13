Guwahati: Guwahati City FC stun Dynamo Club in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City FC registered a stunning victory over Dynamo Club in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday. Guwahati City FC, who are placed at the bottom of the table, won the tie 2-0. Anandjit Singh, the star of the match, opened the account for his team on 34th minute and he also increased the margin on the second minute of added time.

With this win Guwahati City FC completed their first leg campaign with 5 points from seven matches. Dynamo also played their last game in the first leg and they are now placed at fifth with seven points.

