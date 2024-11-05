FC Green Valley register first win against Guwahati City FC in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley registered their first win in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Guwahati City FC by a solitary goal in their fifth round match at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

The all important goal was scored by Dipankar Das in the 22nd minute of the game. Dipankar was later also adjudged player of the match award.

With this three point FC Green Valley altogether collected five points from their five outings and are now at the fifth place in the points table. Guwahati City FC are struggling in the competition and they just managed to earn a point from their five games that forced the side to stay at the bottom of the table.

