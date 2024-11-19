Guwahati: NFR Upgrades Maligaon Cricket Stadium To Promote Sports Activities

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has officially unveiled its newly upgraded cricket ground at the NFRSA Complex in Maligaon, Guwahati.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of NFR, and other senior officials of the zone graced the inauguration ceremony on November 17.

A spirited cricket match between the Open Line and the construction of NFR teams marked the event, symbolizing the revival of the stadium's sporting legacy.

The NFR stadium has hosted 33 first-class cricket matches and has undergone renovations to meet BCCI standards since its establishment in 1976.