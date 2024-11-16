NFR Updates: Cancellation and rescheduling of trains

GUWAHATI: A five-hour mega block has been undertaken from November 14 to 30, 2024, for sleeper-replacing works between Dihakho and Mupa stations in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section under the Lumding division of NFR. The replacement of the sleeper has become necessary on an urgent basis in that section to ensure the safety of train movement on that portion. Once sleepers of that area are replaced, the safety of train operation will enhance. For undertaking the replacement work, the trains below mentioned are being cancelled and rescheduled as given below:

Cancellation of train services:

1. Train No. 15617 (Guwahati-Dullabcherra) Express commencing journey on November 16th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 25th, & 27th will remain cancelled.

2. Train No. 15888/15887 (Guwahati-Badarpur-Guwahati) Express commencing journey on November 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th & 30th will remain cancelled.

3. Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra-Guwahati) Express commencing journey on November 17th, 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th, & 28th will remain cancelled.

4. Train No. 05698 (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri) Special commencing journey on November 19th, 21st, 26th, & 28th will remain cancelled.

5. Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) Special commencing journey on November 20th, 22nd, 27th & 29th will remain cancelled.

6. Train No. 05639 (Silchar-Kolkata) Special commencing journey on November 21st & 28th, 2024, will remain cancelled.

7. Train No. 05640 (Kolkata-Silchar) Special commencing journey on November 15th, 22nd, & 29th November, 2024, will remain cancelled.

8. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati-Silchar) Express, commencing its journey on November 15th, 2024, will remain cancelled.

Rescheduling of trains:

1. Train No. 12504 (Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on November 16th, 19th, 23rd, 26th & 30th, 2024, has been rescheduled to start at 7 am instead of 5:30 am.

2. Train No. 12515 (Coimbatore-Silchar) Express commencing journey on November 17th & 24th, 2024, has been rescheduled to start at 3 am on November 18th and 25th, 2024, instead of 10 pm.

3. Train No. 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central-Silchar) Express commencing journey on November 19th and 26th, 2024, has been rescheduled to start at 9:55 pm instead of 4:55 pm.

Regulation of trains:

1. Train No. 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central-Silchar) Express commencing journey on November 12th, 2024; Train No. 14038 (New Delhi-Silchar) Express commencing journey on November 14th, 21st, and 28th, 2024; and Train No. 14620 (Firozpur Cant. - Agartala) Express commencing journey on November 18th and 25th, 2024 will be regulated suitably en route, an NFR press release said.

