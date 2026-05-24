Guwahati Sports Association Honours Top Performers at Annual Awards Ceremony

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The Annual Award Ceremony of the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) was held at the 91 Yards Club Auditorium in the ACA Stadium Complex on Friday. The event honoured and recognised the outstanding achievements and remarkable performances of champions and runners-up in various state-level competitions during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 seasons. Gamochas and mementoes were presented to the awardees during the programme.

The ceremony was attended by GSA president and secretary Paresh Chandra Das and Devajit Saikia, along with other office-bearers of the organization and several former players. Saikia was specially felicitated for his re-election as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and for his reappointment as the Advocate General of Assam.

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