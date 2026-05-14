Navajyoti crush Maharana by nine wickets to secure Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division crown

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navajyoti Club clinched the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League title with a commanding 9-wicket victory over Maharana Athletic Club in the final at Judges Field here today.

Batting first, Maharana Athletic Club posted 129 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bastab Hazarika and Rajit Ali were the top scorers with 37 runs each. Dharani Rabha starred with the ball for Navajyoti, claiming 4 wickets for 19 runs.

In reply, Navajyoti Club comfortably chased down the target in 17.4 overs, losing just one wicket. Openers Piyush Kamati and Ranjit Changmai guided the team to victory with unbeaten half-centuries.

Piyush Kamati remained not out on 62, smashing four boundaries and three sixes, while Ranjit Changmai scored an unbeaten 58 off 58 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

The closing ceremony was attended by former state cricketer Dhruba Jyoti Pathak as the chief guest. Ganesh Tamuli, Chairman of North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, attended as the guest of honour. Other dignitaries present included GSA President Paresh Chandra Das, Joint Secretary Sajjad Zaheer Hussain, Treasurer Kajal Paul Choudhury, Sports Secretary (Cricket) Nasir Gul Khan, and CEO Munin Nobis.

Individual Awards: Player of the final- Piyush Kamat (Navajyoti Club), Best bowler- Ronit Akhter (Maharana Club), Best batter-Jagjit Singh (Sunrise Athletic club), Player of the tournament-Ronit Akhtar (Maharana Club).

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