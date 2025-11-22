Rishabh Pant to Captain India in Crucial Guwahati Test Against South Africa

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead India in the second Test against South Africa, beginning Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Pant takes charge in this must-win clash following regular skipper Shubman Gill’s withdrawal due to a neck injury. With this, the left-hander becomes India’s 38th Test captain.

The ACA Stadium has always been a lucky venue for Pant. He made his ODI debut here in 2018, and now he is set to begin his Test captaincy journey on the same ground. Addressing the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Pant said the venue holds deep personal significance.

“Guwahati has a special place in my heart. I started my ODI career here, and now I begin my captaincy of the Indian team from this very ground,” he remarked.

Pant also noted that the moment is equally special for the people of Guwahati, as the city is hosting its first-ever Test match.

Speaking about Gill’s condition, Pant said, “Shubman was very keen to play. He showed great resilience even when his body wasn’t cooperating. We have already decided who will replace him in the playing XI and have informed the concerned player.”

Pant’s immediate challenge will be to guide India to a series-levelling victory. But the young captain wants to remain composed.

“I don’t want to overthink,” he said. “Sometimes thinking too much about big occasions doesn’t help. I want to keep things conventional but also blend in out-of-the-box thinking. A good balance is important while captaining.”

South Africa, currently 1-0 up, will move to second place in the World Test Championship standings behind Australia if they clinch the series 2-0. India, however, can climb to the third spot if they win the Test and draw the series 1-1.

Meanwhile to ensure smooth entry for spectators, all gates of the ACA Stadium will open at 7:00 AM, two hours before the start of play. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM, and the match will begin at 9:00 AM.

Before the first ball is bowled, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will ring the traditional bell to signal the start of the Test match. During the break, a book on the Ranji Trophy titled - Plucky 13- by Sachin Bajaj will be released. Additionally, 10 kit bags will be presented to junior cricketers. Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BCCI president Mithun Manhas will grace the occasion.

Reacting to the wicket’s behaviour in Guwahati the captain said, “It’s definitely a better surface to bat on. It will eventually start to turn after a few days, of course, but it should still make for a good contest.”

