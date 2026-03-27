Guwahati to Host Crucial Third Test in Border-Gavaskar Series Against Australia

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for Team India’s Senior Men’s International Home Season 2026-27, bringing major excitement for cricket fans in Assam and across the Northeast. Guwahati has been chosen to host two significant international matches during the season.

As part of the West Indies Tour of India 2026, which begins on September 27, 2026, and includes a three-match ODI series, Guwahati will host the second One Day International on September 30.

Adding to the buzz, the city will also host a match from the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match Test series against Australia is set to begin on January 21, 2027, with the third Test scheduled to be played in Guwahati from February 11 to 15.

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