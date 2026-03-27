Rahul Chahar Set to Rejoin Surrey for County Championship Finale

London: India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will return to Surrey for their final eight matches in the upcoming County Championship season, the club said on Thursday. Chahar, 26, made a stunning debut for Surrey last year, claiming 10 wickets in a victory over Hampshire, including second-innings figures of 8/51.

They are also the best figures by a debutant bowler in the club’s history, breaking William Mudie’s 166-year-old record of figures of 7/61 in 1859. Chahar has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket and will be available from June 7 when Surrey face Hampshire at The Oval, after his commitments with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 are over.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season. I really enjoyed my short spell in 2025 and jumped at the opportunity to come back this season when I spoke to Alec Stewart. Surrey is a successful club, and I want to help the team achieve its goals in 2026,” said Chahar in a statement. IANS

Also Read: Australia's Pat Cummins Committed to All Formats Despite Franchise Cricket Challenges