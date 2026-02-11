Guys bowled really well in restricting Namibia to below-par score: Edwards

New Delhi: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards praised his side’s disciplined bowling display after they beat Namibia by seven wickets in their Group A clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Fast-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 72 and taking two wickets to become the first Dutch player to achieve the double of a fifty and two wickets in a T20 World Cup match. His innings guided the Netherlands to complete a chase of 157, with two overs to spare, after restricting Namibia to 156/8. The victory marked the Netherlands’ biggest win in terms of wickets in T20 World Cup history and got their campaign back on track after a narrow defeat to Pakistan.

“Pretty good day I thought, I think we probably got a little bit of the better conditions there. I thought our guys bowled really well through the powerplay, and obviously taking those wickets late and restricting them to what we thought was a little bit below-par score,” he said in the post-game presentation ceremony.

Namibia’s batting line-up featured several left-handers, and Edwards was pleased with how his offspinners, especially young Aryan Dutt, handled the challenge. “We back our right-arm offies to bowl to all left-handers and right-handers, but it is nice when there’s a few left-handers through the middle there and we can sort of keep bowling that spin at them. So, I think in the end they actually negated it quite well, but I thought the bowlers all-round were quite good.” IANS

