Punjab Kings to begin pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Punjab Kings has started its preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a training camp from February 8 to 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The camp is being attended by key players, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Priyansh Arya, Pravin Dubey, and Yash Thakur, with a focus on fitness, match practice, and team bonding ahead of the upcoming season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished as runner-up in 2025 and will be looking to win the elusive IPL trophy in the 19th edition.IANS

