Halle Open: Jannik Sinner edges past Tallon Griekspoor on World No.1 debut

Halle: Jannik Sinner battled past Tallon Griekspoor 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-2 in a tense opening match at the Halle Open. The Italian playing his first grass-court match of the season and debuting as World No. 1 overcame a shaky start to secure victory.

Sinner struggled early, failing to convert set points in the first-set tie-break and facing break points in the second. A turning point came at 2-2 in the second set, where Sinner saved a break and unleashed a diving forehand passing shot that sparked his comeback.

"It was for sure mentally tough, I was 5/1 up in the tie-break in the first set. But this can happen, especially on this surface, it can go very, very fast. I think I was good mentally. I was struggling in the second set, 0/40 down on my serve. If he makes that point, it is even more difficult. But it's all about trying to get the confidence back, especially on this surface and I have shown that. Hopefully, I can show some good tennis also in the next round," said Sinner following.

The Australian Open champion grew more comfortable, winning after two hours and 22 minutes. He served 15 aces and saved all breakpoints faced. Sinner now faces Hungarian Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

“I was running a bit from right to left and then I just tried somehow to get to the ball, try to make him play at least one more extra ball. He was under pressure with breakpoint down and somehow I made it. Then after that, I gained confidence, breaking him for the first time," added the World Number 1. IANS

Also Read: ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner dethrones Novak Djokovic to achieve World No 1

Also Watch: