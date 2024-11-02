‘Happy that the journey is continuing’, says Jasprit Bumrah on being Mumbai Indians’s top retention pick

New Delhi: Amidst the array of batters being retained by their teams ahead of IPL 2025, India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the top retention pick of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The ace sppedster, who has been retained for Rs 18 crore, said he is happy of his journey in the franchise continuing for three more years.

“It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager. Now I’m going to turn 31 and have a son, so it’s been a complete journey. I’m happy that the journey is continuing and no better feeling,” said Bumrah in a video by the franchise on Thursday.

“When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions. So now, slowly the role is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team who are eight-nine years younger than me.

“So, I always feel happy to help, because I got a lot of help when I started. So, always willing to help, and always trying my best to contribute in whatever way I can, and whenever I can,” he added. IANS

